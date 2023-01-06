Yellow warning issued for south west England and Wales

Heavy rain could cause flooding and travel disruption this weekend, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Saturday (7 January) for parts of south west England and Wales. It is feared that as much as 60mm of rain could fall in the early hours.

Residents are being advised in the affected areas that there could be flooding. The forecasters have also said that spray may disrupt journeys.

It comes after parts of Scotland were hit by flooding at the start of the new year. Rail services were disrupted due to the downpours, “significant repairs” were required on a stretch of the main west coast rail line between Scotland and England.

Here is everything the Met Office has said about the 7 January weather warning:

What does the weather warning say?

The yellow alert is for heavy rain and it is feared the downpours could cause travel disruption or even flooding in places. The Met Office says: “Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.”

Adding further detail to the warning, the forecaster explains: “Rain is expected to become heavy and persistent through Friday night before clearing eastwards during Saturday morning. Over six to nine hours, many places are expected to see 20-30 mm of rainfall, with around 50-60 mm falling over higher ground.”

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: A car drives through floodwater on Henbury Road on June 18, 2020, in Bristol, England. The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the south-west of the UK for heavy rain and flooding. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

When does the warning begin and end?

The Met Office’s alert for rain comes into force at midnight on Saturday and remains in place until 9am. It covers south west England and a large part of Wales.

Where is the weather warning in place?

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for the following areas on Saturday:

South West England

Cornwall

Devon

Wales