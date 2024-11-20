UK weather: Snow and ice causes disruption for morning commuters as cold weather health alerts issued
Wintery conditions has seen parts of the country blanketed in snow and covered in ice once again. Temperature dropped again overnight, following the Met Office’s fresh weather warnings.
The weather service previously warned of snow showers from Tuesday evening, heading into Wednesday morning, adding that some showers may be accompanied by lightning.
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “We’ve had a fairly mild November so far. So it’ll feel like that first taste of winter for many with that snow and ice risk layered on top.”
He added: “The highest accumulations are likely over the mountains in Scotland, where over higher ground you could see around 20cm of snow through this week accumulating on the ground. They are not necessarily the most disruptive snowfalls, but it only takes a couple of centimetres on lower ground to cause some level of travel disruption.”
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold weather health alert, the first of the season, warning that older and vulnerable people may be impacted by the weather. The amber warning covers east and north of England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, while yellow alerts are in place for London and the South. both are in place until Sunday, November 23 at 6pm.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “This is the first amber Cold Weather Health Alert of the season, but we can expect more as we approach winter, and it is vital to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the onset of cold weather. Particularly if they are elderly or otherwise at increased risk.”
It comes after major disruption was felt on Tuesday (November 19). More than 200 schools were closed across the country, and some train services were cancelled or delayed due to the freezing temperatures and icy weather. A Stagecoach bus in Aberdeenshire also fell onto its side after hitting icy conditions.
