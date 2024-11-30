Snow is on its way again, with colder conditions set to return to parts of the UK early next week.

The Met Office says temperatures will plummet after a mild and changeable weekend, leading to wintry showers and the potential for snowfall in northern regions.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert however said the weekend will remain relatively mild across the UK, though rain and cloud will persist. He said: “By Saturday, the whole of the UK is in a milder airmass. There will be a fair amount of cloud around, with further rain arriving in the west later in the day. Another changeable day is expected on Sunday whilst remaining mild.”

But conditions will shift dramatically by Monday as colder air moves in. “By Monday, it will turn colder again with cloud and rain clearing south, followed by showers which will fall as snow to lower levels in the far north,” Lehnert added.

This comes as weather forecasters predict that some parts of the UK could experience up to 60 hours of snowfall. An Arctic blast is expected to hit western Scotland around midday on December 9, then spread to Northern Ireland, mid Wales, Cumbria, and Lancashire by midnight.

Tuesday is expected to bring a widespread frost and the possibility of patchy fog. Later in the day, rain spreading eastward may bring snow, especially to high ground in Scotland and northern England.

The following week is predicted to remain unsettled, particularly in northern and western parts of the UK, with occasional bouts of rain and potentially wintry showers. “Some of the showers could be wintry, especially on high ground,” the Met Office reported, noting that temperatures will hover around average but with colder interludes bringing frost and fog.

According to Met Office long-range forecast from December 14 to December 28, weather conditions for this period may stabilise, as higher pressure is likely to dominate in southern regions, leading to more settled conditions.

However, northern areas may still experience periods of rain and showers, with the potential for wintry precipitation on higher ground.

Met Office 5-day forecast

Saturday, November 30

Staying cloudy and breezy, with some patchy rain and drizzle across northern and western parts of the UK. Turning brighter with sunny spells in places. A very mild day, especially in any sunnier breaks that develop.

Remaining cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle at first. Heavier spells of rain moving eastwards into central parts by the end of the night. Very mild and breezy.

Sunday, December 1

Another mild and cloudy start with rain sweeping eastwards, heavy at times especially in the west. Brighter spells developing behind with showers. Coastal gales in the north.

Outlook for Monday (December 2) to Wednesday (December 4)

Rain for some on Monday, then turning colder with wintry showers in the north. A frosty start on Tuesday with rain, sleet and snow later. Rain clearing through on Wednesday.