Detectives investigating the discovery of baby remains in a snowy field have revealed that the infant was a newborn baby girl, who they have named Ava.

Her remains were discovered by a dog walker in Little Hulton, Salford, Greater Manchester, near the M61 last Wednesday (November 20). Police say a postmortem examination - held on Wednesday - confirmed the baby was a girl.

However, the cause of death is still undetermined and further tests will be needed, a Greater Manchester Police said. Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said: “We know that this case has touched the hearts of many people across Greater Manchester, and like you, we’re determined to find out what happened to this little girl."

Police were scrambled to the site, which is just off Ravenscraig Road, near Ashton's Field, a disused colliery that has been turned into a beauty spot. Forensic teams later erected tents to investigate the heartbreaking case that rocked the local community.

Officers have conducted hours of house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and worked with other forces to try to find out what happened to Ava. Police have since issued a fresh appeal for information about Ava’s mum.

DCI Whalley added: “As part of our enquiries, we’re working to establish who Ava’s mum is, and all the possible scenarios and circumstances which have led to Ava being separated from her mum.

The scene where the remains of a newborn girl, who has been called Ava, were found off Cleggs Lane, by Ashtons Field in Little Hulton. Greater Manchester. | Greater Manchester Police / SWNS

“We are continuing to appeal for her mum, who may require medical assistance, or her family to come forwards and speak to us. We believe that there is someone out there now who knows what happened.

"You may not have felt confident to come forward yet, but please know that we have trained officers ready to support you, no matter what the circumstances are, please get in touch. I would also like to thank the community for their support as we continue our appeals for information.

"We are now asking you to cast your minds back to previous months, perhaps you heard something, or saw something that didn’t feel right. It may have seemed insignificant at the time, but knowing what you know now, come forward. It could be crucial to finding the truth for Ava.”

Teddies and flowers had been left at the scene where Ava was found, including a cuddly rabbit with a heartbreaking note which read “RIP Baby A”. Police said the scene is set to close this weekend, with the tributes left by members of the public being donated to children's charities.