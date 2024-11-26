Storm Conall, the third named storm of the season, is expected to strike the south of England tonight, bringing heavy rain and potential disruption.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain covering parts of Kent, Essex, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset, and London, in effect from 10pm Tuesday (November 26) until noon on Wednesday. Southern Devon is also expected to face similar conditions.

The storm, named Conall by the Dutch weather service KNMI, is moving in from the continent with an area of low pressure. After causing heavy rain in southern European countries, it is set to intensify, bringing strong winds across the Netherlands later on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning comes just days after Storm Bert wreaked havoc over the weekend with torrential rain and significant disruptions across the UK, causing five deaths and extensive property damage.

Residents have been evacuated from the holiday park once again, after Storm Bert caused chaos across the town.

The Met Office warns: “Spells of rain, heavy in places, are likely to cause some disruption on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.” It added that bus and train services could face delays or cancellations, and flooding of a few homes and businesses is also possible.

People in southern Wales and Oxfordshire have begun cleanup efforts after the floods as they continue to face challenges such as sewage overflow. Environment Secretary Steve Reed acknowledged the "worst condition on record" of flood defences and promised increased funding for upgrades.