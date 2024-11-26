UK weather: Storm Conall set to hit south of England as Met Office issues yellow rain warnings, areas affected
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain covering parts of Kent, Essex, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset, and London, in effect from 10pm Tuesday (November 26) until noon on Wednesday. Southern Devon is also expected to face similar conditions.
The storm, named Conall by the Dutch weather service KNMI, is moving in from the continent with an area of low pressure. After causing heavy rain in southern European countries, it is set to intensify, bringing strong winds across the Netherlands later on Wednesday and into Thursday.
The warning comes just days after Storm Bert wreaked havoc over the weekend with torrential rain and significant disruptions across the UK, causing five deaths and extensive property damage.
The Met Office warns: “Spells of rain, heavy in places, are likely to cause some disruption on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.” It added that bus and train services could face delays or cancellations, and flooding of a few homes and businesses is also possible.
