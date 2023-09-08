The Met Office said some places could see up to 50mm rain fall in one to two hours or less

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for seven regions across the UK on the day that is also set to be the hottest day of the year.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning of thunderstorms for Saturday (9 September) from 2pm to 9pm.

The forecaster said the storms will hit the majority of regions across the UK “leading to some disruption” and “a few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible”.

It adds that a few places may see heavy and slow moving downpours “during the afternoon and early evening” - and where these develop rain from 30 to 50mm is possible in one to two hours or less.

Large hail and lightning are also additional hazards.

The Met Office warns that there is a “slight chance” of power cuts, homes and businesses being flooded, and delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

The break in the weather will come on the same day that is also predicted to be the hottest day of the year.

Storms to hit several UK regions this weekend amid scorching 33C highs. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Forecasters say temperatures on Saturday are likely to beat the previous record set this year which was 32.2C.

Temperatures set to soar as high as 33C in London, according to the Met Office.

An amber heat warning issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for most parts of England is set to remain in place until Sunday evening (September 10) at 9pm. It means that impacts are likely to be felt across the health service, with those aged above 65 or those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular disease at greater risk, - potentially putting more stress under the NHS.

Wednesday (6 September) saw the hottest day in September since 2016 with Kew Gardens, London reaching 32C.

The September heatwave is expected to last throughout this week and over the weekend before temperatures start dropping off again. However, the Met Office has predicted above average temperatures could be here to stay throughout the month.

The forecaster said: “Some uncertainty surrounds the specifics of the forecast for mid-to late September. But it is possible that the end of the month may be slightly drier than usual as there are indications for more high pressure affecting the country than normal.”

Which regions have thunderstorm warnings this weekend?

Listed are the regions across the UK that have been issued with a thunderstorm warning by the Met Office on Saturday (9 September).