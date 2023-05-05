Temperatures will still be “humid” and in the high teens across the country but wet weather is forecast to develop across the weekend

Heavy downpours are forecast to shower the UK this weekend as celebrations for King Charles’ coronation take place.

Thousands of people are expected to travel to London to catch a glimpse of the monarch at a 1.3-mile procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May).

The Met Office has predicted conditions in the south and elsewhere will still be “humid” with highs of 17C in London, but heavy and thundery downpours are expected.

Friday will be a mild start for much of the country with temperatures forecast to reach the high teens, but low pressure taking hold means northwest England, southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to see some wet weather.

Commuters are warned the downpours could cause traffic issues on the roads and north east coastline through the coronation weekend.

Heavy, thundery downpours to blast UK as nation celebrates coronation. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday is forecast to be a cloudy and wet day for many with showers likely to develop in central, eastern, and northern areas, as well as across Northern Ireland, although the rain is not expected to be as intense or as heavy as it will be today (5 May).

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “A further area of rain is expected to move into southwest England early on Saturday, moving east and north through the day with some heavy bursts at times. This is likely to bring some rain to London by around lunchtime.

“Further north in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight. It will feel humid, especially in the south, with highs of 17°C possible in London.”

The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II saw temperatures reach just 11.8°C on 2 June 1953, with some light rain throughout the day. The Coronation of King George V was the mildest coronation of the last four monarch’s, with temperatures reaching 17°C on 22 June 1911.

What is the weather forecast for Saturday?

The Met office says outbreaks of rain will move north eastwards across much of England and Wales on Saturday, with sunny spells and scattered showers in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There will be sunshine and showers further north and the south is expected to see spells of rain. It is forecast to stay chilly and murky across eastern Scotland.

What is the weather forecast for Sunday to Tuesday?

Sunday (7 May) will see areas of rain and drizzle at first with heavy, possibly thundery, showers developing across parts of central, eastern and southern England, according to the Met Office.

Parts of northeast England and eastern Scotland will be fairly grey and wet while western parts of the UK, Northern Ireland, Wales, western Scotland and southwest England are expected to see the driest and brightest weather.

Eastern areas will start out mostly dry on Monday (8 May) but rain in the west will sweep eastwards throughout the day bringing wet conditions to many places.

