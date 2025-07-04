The UK could be heading for another spell of hot weather later this month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office’s long-range forecast has signalled the return of "very warm" and potentially "hot" conditions around the second weekend of July. The forecast, covering the period from Wednesday July 9 to Friday, July 18, suggests a divide in weather patterns between the northwest and southeast of the UK.

“Towards the northwest, Atlantic frontal systems will bring occasional rain and cloudier skies at times, along with breezier conditions, though there should be some drier, brighter interludes too,” the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further south and east, high pressure will likely dominate with a fair amount of dry and sunny weather to be had. With this, there is a signal for increasing heat and humidity and the potential for another period of hot weather around the second weekend of July, and possibly lasting into the following week.”

The UK could be heading for another spell of hot weather later this month. | Anadolu via Getty Images

The update follows a week of extreme weather fluctuations across the UK. On Tuesday July 1, the country recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures hitting 35.8 °C at Faversham. This surpasses the previous figure of 34.7 °C recorded at St James's Park, which was reported on the same day.

However, cooler air and unsettled conditions returned swiftly, with thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Scotland and northeast England, including Newcastle, just days later. The Met Office warned of potential travel disruption and localised flooding as heavy showers moved in.

In the shorter term, the weekend outlook remains mixed. Saturday will bring outbreaks of rain in western Scotland and southwest England, while other parts of the country will see patchy drizzle with some warm, bright spells in eastern areas. Conditions will be breezy and humid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Sunday (July 6) to Tuesday (July 8), the UK is expected to see sunshine and showers, with a fresher feel. “Showers easing from the west on Monday,” the Met Office said. “Patchy rain feeding across the north on Tuesday. Warm sunshine further south.”