Warm weather is expected to return for most of the UK by Wednesday, following a short-lived spell of thunderstorms.

The Met Office confirmed that the current interruption to the fine weather will last through Monday and Tuesday affecting parts of England and Wales, with unsettled conditions likely in some areas before high pressure re-establishes itself midweek.

“Although a few showers are possible over southwest England and South Wales on Wednesday, high pressure will be firmly back in charge bringing settled, dry, and for the vast majority warm and sunny conditions for the remainder of the week,” said Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris.

“Daytime temperatures will be well above average away from the coast, with low to mid 20°s Celsius across many central, southern and western areas. Temperatures will be cooler near North Sea coasts, and the extreme north of Scotland with some cloud at times. Overnight, clear skies will mean we can expect some chilly nights too.”

Northern Ireland enjoys a spell of warm weather.

On Monday, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place until 10pm for parts of Wales, central, and southwest England. These areas could see heavy downpours and localised flooding, while elsewhere conditions are expected to remain dry with sunny spells, feeling warm and muggy in the south.

On Monday night, most areas will become dry with clear spells, although isolated mist and fog could develop by dawn, especially near northeast coasts.

Tuesday will bring a continued risk of showers in the south, but much of the country is forecast to enjoy bright and sunny weather, with temperatures reaching 23°C to 25°C in central areas.

The fine weather is then forecast to continue into the weekend, according to the Met Office.

“The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the UK,” Harris added. “Although cloud and early mist will probably become a bit more widespread, this (will) gradually retreat back to coasts through the course of the daytime.”