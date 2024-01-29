Snow blast on its way for two days in February as temperatures dip to sub-zero

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to reports, a significant drop in temperatures is expected on February 5, accompanied by the possibility of additional snowfall on February 6. Regions including Greater Manchester, as well as sections of West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire, are expected to experience flurries and snow showers on February 5, resulting in an accumulation of up to 2cm of snow.

During the night, certain areas of Scotland will experience a sub-zero chill of -8C, while daytime temperatures from Edinburgh to Newcastle and various towns and villages in North Yorkshire are projected to range between 0C and -2C.

Weather expert Nick Finnis wrote on Netweather: "So, are there any signs of colder weather returning in February? There are hints from recent teleconnection and longer-range model output for a pattern change towards mid-February that could introduce colder and more wintry weather."

He added: "When colder conditions will arrive and where they will come from is too early to say for now, but perhaps sometime through the second week of February, though perhaps not until mid-month. Despite the recent mild weather, there’s plenty of time for winter to bite back, even in March or April, though after February, any snow that settles tends not to hang around unless the air mass is unusually cold."

The Met Office's long-range forecast also says there is a chance of colder conditions between February 3 and 12. It says: "There is a chance colder conditions could then become established more widely during the first full week of February, with increased chance of wintry weather, especially northern and central UK, should Atlantic cloud and rain be forced to track across the south of the country. Equally, similar conditions to the start of the period could well prevail; confidence is low at this range in the weather type which will become most dominant."

Monday (January 29)

Heavy rain across northern England and Wales gradually easing. Cloudy and mild across the rest of England and Wales, with some light rain at times. Cold and clear for Northern Ireland and Scotland, with a frost forming here.

Tuesday (January 30)

A cold and sunny start in the north and west. Cloudy, damp and mild elsewhere. Brighter skies gradually filtering southeastwards through the day, though remaining most cloudy across southeast England.