UK weather: The exact date a 'double snow wall' is expected to hit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If milder weather has made you optimistically start thinking about spring and dispensing with your thick winter coat, hat and gloves, think again. According to the new weather forecast, it would seem that snow is once again on its way. Maps from WXCharts have shown that a so-called ‘double snow wall’ will sweep across the UK in the first week of February.

So, when exactly is this ‘double snow wall’ set to hit in the first week of February? After the country has been hit by both Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn, it looks like a ‘double snow wall’ will hit the UK mainly in the north of England and Scotland on February 3 and February 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow won’t only hit on February 3 and February 4, but it looks likely that more snow will arrive on February 5 and February 6, which is likely to cause travel disruption to rail services and local roads.

According to the Met Office, the current forecast for this weekend is that weather will continue to be mild. The Met Office has said that today (27 January), there will be “Outbreaks of rain slowly sinking south across northern Scotland and slowing over the mainland. Elsewhere, dry with sunny spells, although cloudier later in the west with patchy drizzle. Very strong winds in the north, but lighter in the south. Mild.”