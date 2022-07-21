The link between climate change and extreme heatwaves explained - Uncovered podcast

On this episode of Uncovered we look at the link between the recent heatwave and climate change.

An aerial view of charred fields after a crop fire near the village of Dinnington on July 20, 2022 in Rotherham (Getty Images)

A consensus of experts have made the link between extreme heat and climate change, and NationalWorld reporter Isabella Boneham has been speaking to three such experts to get their take on this issue.

Professor Roland Gehrels, Head of Department of Environment and Geography at University of York, said that the 40C heat experienced in the UK “is not a one-off” and “will be the new norm”.

He also said “it’s come faster than predicted” with the Met Office’s recent simulated weather forecast for 2050 showing weather maps remarkably similar to the one that was shown for Tuesday (19 July).

On this episode of Uncovered I discuss with Isabella how heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme as the planet continues to warm.

Listeners will hear the Met Office has said the likelihood of exceeding 40C anywhere in the UK in a given year has been rapidly increasing.

This prediction comes after the UK has recorded its hottest ever day on Tuesday with temperatures reaching above 40C at Heathrow airport.

Dr Mariam Zachariah from Imperial College London also features on the podcast talking about the cause of the heatwave and what the future looks like in terms of preparing for more extreme weather. She has said southern parts of the UK will be more prone to heatwaves, but everywhere in the UK is also expected to shift to warmer temperatures.

Listen to this episode of Uncovered to learn more about what we can expect and what needs to be done to address this issue.

You can listen to the podcast in full below, and subscribe on any platform, including Apple and Spotify.

Uncovered goes behind the headlines to give you an in-depth look at the stories that matter. On each episode Kelly Crichton is joined by the NationalWorld reporters who are working to bring information to light and hold those in power accountable.

Uncovered reveals the journalistic work that goes into the team’s investigations, and highlights important stories we think you need to know about but have gone uncovered in the wider media.