More than half a million people are without power as a result of a powerful winter storm that has hit the US and Canada

Winter storm Elliot moved through the Middle Tennessee region (AFP via Getty Images)

Temperatures have plunged leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power and prompted more than a dozen governors to create emergency response plans ahead of Christmas weekend.

Winter Storm Elliot has brought damaging winds that can quickly lead to frostbite. The US National Weather Service (NWS) has said “significant freezing rain [is] possible across the Pacific Northwest.” The agency reiterated that winter weather hazards will remain in effect from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida Peninsula while spanning from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard.

It said that the current warning graphic that it has published depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever. As of early Friday morning (23 December), over 240 million of people within the United States are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory.

Coldest areas recorded in the US during winter storm Elliot, according to National Weather Service

As it travels east across the country, the storm is expected to become a “bomb cyclone,” a rapidly strengthening storm which drops 24 millibars of pressure within 24 hours. It is the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane.

Here’s everything you need to know about the US winter storm.

What is a ‘bomb cyclone’?

According to weather forecasting service Accuweather , a bomb cyclone or ‘bombogenesis’ is a storm (low pressure area) that undergoes rapid strengthening. The vast majority of such storms occur over the ocean. The storm can be tropical or non-tropical in nature.

The service said: “The term bombogenesis comes from the merging of two words: bomb and cyclogenesis. All storms are cyclones, and genesis means the creation or beginning. In this case, bomb refers to explosive development. Altogether the term means explosive storm strengthening.”

A cyclone is a non-tropical storm or hurricane. It is essentially a giant rising column of air that spins counterclockwise over the Northern Hemisphere. A 2021 study led by Robert Fritzen from Northern Illinois University found about 7% of all nontropical low-pressure systems near North America from 1979 to 2019 were bomb cyclones. That amounted to about 18 bomb cyclones per year, on average, near North America in that 40-year period.

Examples of storms that underwent bombogenesis include the Superstorm of 1993 which was dubbed the storm of the century; Storm Dennis , which impacted the United Kingdom on 14 February, 2020; and the storms that hit the northeastern and western United States in late October 2021.

How cold will it get?

The storm has already delivered heavy snow and ice, making for grim road conditions with poor visibility and leaving some drivers stranded in unbearably frigid temperatures. Travel has been hampered with hundreds of miles of road closures and flight cancellations growing rapidly.

Semitrucks line up in the eastbound land on I-70, which was closed due to extreme winter driving conditions (AFP via Getty Images)

The NWS said temperatures of -50F (-45C) and -70F were possible by the end of this week in some parts of the country. They warned that even in major metro areas frostbite will be a major danger. Lincoln, in west Montana, has already recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).

In a Twitter post, the agency said that around 60% of the US population are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories across the country.

Among the warnings, it added that blizzard condition, potentially damaging winds, extremely dangerous travel and whiteout conditions, life-threatening cold temperatures, and the threat of coastal and inland flooding could be expected.

Will US Winter Storm Elliot hit the UK?

In the run-up to Christmas, much of the UK was hit with snowstorms and frosty weather which gave way to more mild temperatures. However, some outlets warned that the country could see a major winter blast blow in from the Arctic, with winds as cold as -11C due to the storm in the US.

The Met Office has responded , saying colder weather could return from Boxing Day until early January for parts of the country, with rain and snow arriving alongside brighter spells. The agency said, however, although the event itself won’t directly impact on the UK’s weather, it does influence the medium-range outlook for the UK.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver said: “As is often the case, the conditions across the Atlantic play an important role in dictating our weather in the UK. We won’t see any direct impacts from the event currently occurring across North America. Rather, the temperature contrasts that develop across the North Atlantic as a result of this will help strengthen the jet stream, which plays a big role in the weather we get in the UK.

