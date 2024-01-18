Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office warns that strong winds may bring disruption to travel and utilities across parts of the UK on Sunday and early Monday, including the possibility of power cuts and injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much of the UK endured temperatures below freezing on Wednesday night (January 17), with preliminary data from the Met Office recording as low as -13.6C at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands. It comes after the UK had its coldest night of the winter so far on Tuesday night when Dalwhinnie in the Highlands experienced a temperature of -14C.

All schools were forced to close in Orkney and Shetland on Thursday amid the wintry conditions, with many of them having now been shut all week. In addition, more than 200 schools and nurseries were closed on Thursday across the Highland region, around 130 are shut in Aberdeenshire and nine in Moray, while many others had delayed starts.

However, there is a possibility of a respite from the chilly conditions. According to the Met Office, a significant temperature shift may be imminent, with the potential to climb into double digits within a short span of a few days.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Hayter said: “Conditions will stay cold on Friday but a change in weather type is on the way, bringing milder air for the UK during the course of the weekend. This change will initially be relatively benign in terms of weather impacts, with a dry Friday and start to Saturday for many in the south of the UK. The Atlantic influence will then introduce some wet and windy weather, with a deep area of low pressure approaching from the west on Sunday."

UK 5-day forecast

Thursday (January 18)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dry, clear and cold for many with a widespread frost, and mist and freezing fog in places. Further wintry showers across Scotland where there will also be an ice risk. Slightly less cold than previous nights.

Friday (January 19)

Rain and snow will affect Scotland on Friday with the snow becoming increasingly confined to high ground. Mostly fine elsewhere with sunny spells, but still feeling cold.