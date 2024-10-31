Freezing rain is set to hit parts of the UK, with the latest weather maps turning bright orange, signalling a rare and intense weather event.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to WXCharts, temperatures are expected to plummet on the morning of November 15, with parts of Scotland - including Inverness, the Cairngorms, and Perth - likely to experience this rare phenomenon. Snow is also forecasted over areas such as Ullapool, Dingwall, Dufftown, Brechin, Strathcarron, Edinburgh, Galashiels, and Hawick, while rain is predicted for Northern Ireland.

Freezing rain, a potent weather condition in which liquid rain freezes instantly upon contact with cold surfaces, is seldom seen in the UK. The Met Office explained that “quite specific” conditions are required for freezing rain to occur, making it an unusual but impactful event. This phenomenon can cause severe disruptions, forming icicles on buildings and vehicles, and creating dangerous ice on roads and pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to its visually striking effects, freezing rain poses serious risks. The Met Office said: “However, it is not just these eye-catching scenes which the freezing rain can bring. The weight of the ice can sometimes be heavy enough to bring down trees and power lines, and the glaze of ice on the ground effectively turns roads and pathways into an ice rink. The freezing rain can also prove extremely hazardous for aircraft.”

Freezing rain is set to hit parts of the UK, with the latest weather maps turning bright orange, signalling a rare and intense weather event. | Getty Images

Explaining how freezing rain forms, the Met Office noted, “Freezing rain tends to start its life as snow, ice, sleet or hail, but passes through a layer of air that’s above 0°C on the way down to the ground, melting into a liquid water droplet.” When these droplets enter a layer of sub-zero air close to the ground, they become “supercooled,” freezing upon contact with surfaces near or below freezing and forming a thick glaze of ice.

The Met Office, in its long-range forecast from November 15, says there will be a change towards more unsettled conditions, meaning an increased chance of periods of wet and windy weather for parts of the UK.

It said: “However, there is low confidence whether unsettled, wetter weather or drier and more settled conditions will dominate by the end of the month. Temperatures will probably be close to average overall, although some colder interludes are possible.”