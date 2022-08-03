Experts say summer heatwave temperatures in excess of 40C could become the norm for the UK due to climate change

The extreme temperatures led to chaos for the country’s infrastructure, with multiple fires, many rail delays and cancellations and widespread disruption to education recorded over the 48-hour period.

They also coincided with drought conditions that have caused two water companies to announce hosepipe bans across Hampshire, Kent and Sussex.

So, as we recover from this extreme weather, is the UK in line for another heatwave this summer - and what is the latest Met Office forecast predicting?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the UK weather forecast?

The UK has mostly cooled down since record temperatures hit on 18 and 19 July.

Highs in the low-to-mid twenties have been recorded in most areas, although temperatures spiked on Tuesday (2 August).

Monks Wood in Cambridgeshire recorded a peak of 29.5℃ during the spell of hot weather, while the rest of the country sweltered in muggy conditions.

Wednesday (3 August) saw temperatures in the high 20s across much of the South East, with the mercury hitting at least 20 in most other parts of England, Scotland and Wales.

Dover, Kent recorded a high of 28℃ by 4pm.

Conditions are expected to get cooler on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (4,5 and 6 August), sitting in the low 20s across much of England and mid-teens elsewhere.

Thursday is forecast to be cloudy in many areas throughout much of the day, with short, sharp showers anticipated in Scotland.

Sunday and Monday (7 and 8 August) are expected to be warmer in the South East, with highs in the mid twenties expected on both days in London and central southern areas.

Much of the rest of the UK are expected to get temperatures in the late teens or early 20s.

Will there be another heatwave?

At present, the Met Office says it does not see anything in its data that would suggest another heatwave matching July’s is on the way.

The forecaster told NationalWorld that the heat seen in recent days is not unusual for the time of year.

Rather than the heat being the main issue, the challenge facing the UK over the next month appears to be a lack of rainfall.

The Met Office has said the UK experienced the driest July since 1935, with the South East, central southern areas of England and East Anglia enduring their driest July since records began in 1836.

South East Water, which has announced a hosepipe ban will come into force for households across Kent and Sussex, said the South East saw just 8% of its average rainfall last month.

Even if another heatwave does not arrive this summer, the Met Office says extreme heat events are likely to become more frequent in future as a result of climate change.

The 40℃ temperatures seen this week are currently once in every 100 to 300 year events, but could become as common as once in every 15 year occurrences by 2100.

It comes as a major heatwave continues to scorch many parts of southern Europe.