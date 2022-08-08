Hosepipe bans have already had to be introduced in some areas as a result of hot weather and drought, with more scorching heat on its way this week

The UK is on course for its third major heatwave of the summer, with the Met Office weather forecast predicting highs of 35C.

It is set to coincide with one of the driest spells of weather in the UK’s history, with drought conditions forcing several water companies to impose hosepipe bans.

It comes just a matter of weeks after temperature records were broken across England, Scotland and Wales during the most extreme heatwave ever recorded.

Heat in excess of 40℃ was recorded in several areas, with experts saying such climate change-related extremes are set to become the ‘new normal’ in future UK summers.

The high temperatures led to chaos for the UK’s infrastructure, with multiple fires, many rail delays and cancellations and widespread disruption to education recorded over the 48-hour period.

So, is the UK in line for another heatwave in August - and what is the latest Met Office forecast predicting?

What is the UK weather forecast?

The UK has had several weeks of temperatures that are closer to the average for the time of year since the peak of the last heatwave struck between 18 and 20 July.

But the mercury is now climbing again.

As of Monday (8 August), temperatures are expected to hit 28℃ in London, Somerset, Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Highs of 27℃ are expected to be recorded as far West as Hereford.

Coastal areas of the South East, South West and East Anglia will remain in the low-to-mid 20s.

A peak temperature of 26℃ is in prospect for Cardiff, with temperatures expected to climb to 22℃ in Dundee and 21℃ on the Irish Sea coast of Northern Ireland.

Conditions are expected to be sunny for most, with the North East and North West of Scotland in line for cloud.

A slow-moving weather front will also sweep rain across the Highlands, Orkney and Shetland throughout the day.

Tuesday (8 August)

Overnight into Tuesday will see rainfall continue in northern parts of Scotland, with much of England and Wales in line for clear, sunny conditions for much of the day.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-high teens across most of the country throughout the night, before climbing steeply in England and Wales.

The heat is expected to hit 28℃ across central southern areas of England and into the Midlands, with highs of 29℃ possible in western areas.

Cardiff could see the mercury reach 27℃, Belfast could hit 24℃ and Edinburgh could climb to 23℃.

Wednesday (10 August)

Wednesday is expected to be similar to Tuesday, with highs of 28℃ widening across England.

A peak temperature of 30℃ is being forecast for Gillingham, Dorset and Gloucester and Monmouth.

Elsewhere in the UK, temperatures are likely to be around the mid-20s, with conditions much cooler in the North West of Scotland.

Thursday (11 August) onwards

The forecast begins to get more extreme as we head into Thursday and Friday.

Currently, southern and central England is in line for heat in the region of 31℃ on Thursday, with the highest temperatures likely to be found in an area stretching from Yeovil, Somerset to Worcester.

Central Wales is set for 29℃, while the mercury could peak at 27℃ in the Scottish Borders.

Temperatures will be lower in Northern Ireland more generally, although 25℃ is in prospect for Armagh.

A warm night is in prospect for the South East, South West and Wales into Friday (12 August), with coastal areas likely to start the day off with the heat already at 20℃.

Forecasters currently predict Friday and Saturday will be the peak of the heatwave, as temperatures could peak at 32℃ in the South West and West Midlands, and highs of 30℃ are likely to be felt in most other inland areas of England.

The Welsh Marches are likely to see temperatures in the vicinity of 28℃ to 29℃, while the Scottish Borders and Glasgow could see maximums of 27℃.

Northern Ireland is forecast to get heat in the region of 26℃ between Enniskillen and Armagh.

When is the next heatwave?

At present, the Met Office says the August heatwave will not match the intensity of the July one.

“It will be a lot of sunshine for a vast majority of the UK and also temperatures rising day after day,” said Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan.

“Not everyone will initially see those sunny conditions, but towards the end of the week even Scotland and Northern Ireland will join the rest of the UK in having generally fine, sunny and very warm if not hot conditions.

“It does look like a prolonged period of dry weather and obviously that’s bad news for southern England where some rain would really be useful now.

“In terms of temperatures we’re looking at the low to mid 30s from Thursday onwards, so a fairly widespread heatwave developing across the UK this week.

“The peak of the temperatures look likely to occur on Friday or Saturday.”

The hot weather is being caused by an area of high pressure from the Atlantic - a different system to the one which caused the July heatwave.

Last month’s extreme temperatures resulted from a ‘heat dome’ that moved northwards from North Africa before settling over southern Europe.

The Met Office has also said it is unlikely to match the July heatwave because the sun is less powerful in August - it sits lower in the sky and daylight hours are marginally shorter.

A big unknown is how long this heatwave will continue for, with the Met Office forecasting it could last well into the middle of August.

With temperatures set to climb once again, fire crews have urged people to avoid hosting barbecues.

Tinder-dry conditions pervade across much of England and Wales at present.

At the weekend, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said around 40 people were forced to flee properties due to a blaze that damaged more than a dozen homes.

It had started as a garden fire.

“While summer weather usually provides the perfect opportunity to host a barbecue or gather around a chiminea in the evening, we’re strongly discouraging people from having any kinds of fires at the moment,” said Essex area manager Neil Fenwick.

Even if the August heatwave does not match July’s record temperatures, the Met Office says extreme heat events are likely to become more frequent in future as a result of climate change.

The 40℃ temperatures seen this week are currently once in every 100 to 300 year events, but could become as common as once in every 15 year occurrences by 2100.

It comes as a major heatwave continues to scorch many parts of southern Europe.