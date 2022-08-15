Hosepipe bans have had to be introduced in some areas as a result of hot temperatures and a continuing drought

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK has had three major heatwaves during summer 2022, with the most recent between 11 and 14 August reaching highs of 34C.

In July, England, Scotland and Wales all set temperature records, with a new UK maximum of 40.3C set in Lincolnshire on 19 July.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These extreme temperatures have coincided with one of the worst droughts in England and Wales for decades, with several water companies having been forced into imposing hosepipe bans as a result.

Could we expect to see further heatwaves this summer? (image: Getty Images)

So, is the UK in line for another heatwave in August - and what is the latest Met Office forecast predicting?

What is the UK weather forecast?

The UK is seeing the mercury slowly reduce from Monday (15 August), with temperatures now in the high-20s across London, East Anglia and southern central England.

But the forecasts are focused more on rain and thunderstorms than on the heat.

An amber warning for flash-flooding and thunderstorms is in place for parts of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset until 8pm.

The rest of the UK - with the exception of the far north of Scotland - has a yellow weather warning in place for this eventuality until midnight.

(graphic: Mark Hall)

A band of rain is currently forecast to move north into Scotland from North Western areas of England into Monday night, with this rain intensifying across most of Scotland into the early hours of Tuesday (16 August).

While Tuesday will start off as a cloudy day for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland is expected to see the rain continue well into the afternoon.

A yellow weather warning is in place from the South West of Scotland up to Aberdeenshire between midnight and 10am.

This band of wet weather will spread south as the day goes on.

Another UK heatwave is expected in August 2022 (image: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, further thundery weather is expected across England and Wales throughout the day, with yellow weather warnings in place for potential disruption.

Temperatures will peak in the mid-20s for London, the South East and East Anglia, with the rest of England and Wales hovering in the early-20s.

Western coastal areas and Northern Ireland will not get out of the high-teens, while the far north of Scotland will drop down to 13℃.

As we move into Wednesday (17 August), yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms will remain in place across the South West, home counties, South East and much of East Anglia.

Temperatures are set to climb across the UK from this weekend (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Temperatures will remain in the low-20s for most, with highs of 22℃ anticipated in London, Kent and Sussex.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will remain in the mid-teens at best, getting colder the further north you get.

During the remainder of the week, temperatures are anticipated to climb to a peak of 24℃ in London on both Thursday (18 August) and Friday (19 August).

Thursday will be the warmer of the days for most across the UK, with the mercury likely to reach the mid-20s in most parts of England.

Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland will remain in the mid-to-late teens.

Friday will see these cooler temperatures become more widespread in England.

Saturday (20 August) is currently looking to be similarly warm.

A ‘heat dome’ over South West Europe has led to major wildfires (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Will there be another UK heatwave?

While another UK heatwave remains on the cards, time is running out for one to hit given summer officially ends in little more than a fortnight.

At present, the Met Office says it is not ruling another one out.

The South East, central southern England and East Anglia all recorded their driest July on record (image: Getty Images)

“It is always possible that we could see another warm spell but it is less likely now that we’ll see another prolonged spell of temperatures over 32℃,” said a spokesperson.

“The end of August is the end of meteorological summer and as we get into autumn, factors like the shortening of daylight hours and the fact the sun is lower in the sky weighs against further episodes of extreme heat.

“But we can never really rule out a warm spell - it is probably too early to speculate that we’re unlikely to see a return of the significant heat of last week.”

The record July heatwave was caused by a ‘heat dome’ that slowly rose up from North Africa, while August’s prolonged hot temperatures came as a result of an Atlantic weather system.

The UK has recorded its highest ever temperature today amid a record heatwave (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Even if temperatures in August do not match July’s, the Met Office says extreme heat events are likely to become more frequent in future as a result of climate change.

The 40℃ temperatures seen in July are currently once in every 100 to 300 year events, but could become as common as once in every 15 year occurrences by 2100.

It comes as a major heatwave continues to scorch many parts of southern Europe.