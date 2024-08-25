Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s so typical - we all get a weekend off and it absolutely chucks it down.

Thank you Britain for another bank holiday of miserable weather - at the one time most people get off (not me) and the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Festivals like Victorious, Reading and Leeds have been a wash-out, and while the school holidays draw to a close parents are stuck inside with their little ones; as someone who doesn’t want kids, that sounds like my worst nightmare. But with one week left of the summer holidays, the weather looks set to take a turn for the better.

While the weather down south has already somewhat cleared, the north of England is due for a couple more days of dreary weather. But according to the Met Office, by Wednesday things will have not only improved, but moved us into heatwave territory.

A second heatwave could be set to hit the UK before the end of this month.

On its website, the Met Office said: “Changeable at first with rain or showers in places, some heavy and possibly thundery, these most likely in western areas but not exclusively so. Towards the end of the week and into the weekend, high pressure is likely to build over the UK leading to a more widely settled period, which may persist into early September.

“This should offer a reasonable amount of dry weather with sunny spells in places, although possibly more cloud and some occasional patchy rain in the far northwest and just the small chance of the odd shower or thunderstorm elsewhere. Temperatures are likely to be near or above-average overall for this period, with some warm or very warm conditions at times.”

The weather is expected to reach highs of 29 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, which while not as hot as it was earlier this month will still be incredibly warm.