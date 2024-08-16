Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second heat surge could be on its way for the end of August, after the country experienced the hottest day of the year so far.

While it has been a mixed bag so far this summer, with June and July being considered a washout after heavy rain and winds pelted most of the country. However, August brought around a change in the weather, with skies brightening and the mercury rising.

ON Monday, August 12, the hottest day of the year so far was experienced in Cambridge, where it reached a blistering peak of 34.8C. While temperatures are likely to settle over the weekend to a slightly more comfortable level and rain could hit parts of the country next week, it’s not quite the end of the summer season yet.

New weather charts from WXCharts shows that temperatures could be pushing towards the 30Cs towards the end of the month. Likewise, James Madden from Exacta Weather said: "Signals are ever-increasing for the hot to very hot weather to return during late August."

He said that the signals were “increasing and strengthening” for “another major heat surge” at the end of the month, adding that experts “expect another hot to very hot period from another high pressure build to gain strength for around August 20–25, particularly for in and around August 25." There is also a prediction from Mr Madden that the so-called heat surge could last into September.