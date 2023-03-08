The UK has experienced its lowest March temperatures since 2010 thanks to ‘Arctic maritime air’

Despite spring being right around the corner , snow has brought travel disruption to parts of the UK as the country experiences its coldest March temperatures since 2010 . The Met Office has said temperatures at Kinbrace in the Highlands dropped to this year’s low of minus 15.4C overnight – the lowest March temperature recorded in more than a decade.

As a result of the unusual weather, Bristol Airport temporarily closed for “snow clearing operations” with morning flights cancelled, and delays also affecting passengers at other airports in the south of England. National Highways has warned drivers in the West Midlands and the East of England not to travel unless their journey is essential.

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said an “ Arctic maritime air” drifting over the UK from the north is causing the widespread snowfall - and it seems like there’s still more to come .

This is what you need to know.

When will it stop snowing?

According to the Met Office , it looks like areas across the UK can expect to see snow throughout the course of the week and potentially even beyond.

The Met Office says that today, Wednesday 8 March, “spells of snow will affect parts of Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and southern England at times” with snow increasingly turning to rain in the far south later. It’s set to be brighter further north, but “some snow showers, mainly [in] northern Scotland”.

Tonight will also bring spells of sleet and snow across Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia and possibly further south as well.

A couple walk their dog in the snow at Dartland Banks nature reserve near Hampstead on March 8, 2023 near Sevenoaks, United Kingdom (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Thursday will be “cloudy with spells of rain across southern England” which will spread north, turning to snow over Wales and other parts of England. Additionally, Scotland will be brighter, but with “snow showers far north”.

Looking towards Friday and across the weekend, the Met Office says that snow, sleet and rain will clear east through Friday, “with snow showers following into northern Scotland”. It’ll be a cold start to Saturday followed by further “rain and snow track northeastwards through the weekend”.

Predicting the weather gets more difficult the further you look into the future, however the Met Office states in its long range weather forecast that wintry showers could be expected up until Wednesday 3 April.

What weather warnings are in place?

A number of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued across the UK from Wednesday 8 to Friday 10 March, covering large areas of the country.

Met Office weather warnings for Thursday 9 March (Photo: Met Office)

Regarding the yellow snow and ice warnings, the Met Office says that you can expect: