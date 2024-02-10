Snow will fall in parts of the UK on Saturday February 10, as half term begins for many. Stock photo by Adobe Images.

Some parts of the country may see more snow this weekend, and people have been warned to be wary of icy conditions, as half term begins for many.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued in the north of Scotland. The warning is in place until 3pm today (Saturday February 10) and will cover most of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The Met Office has told residents there could be a small chance of power cuts, and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. Some rural communities could be cut off and there is a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Met Office experts also warned of a chance of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Weather warnings which were in place south of the border have expired, but there are still 90 flood warnings and 306 alerts in place across England, with nine flood alerts and 10 warnings in Scotland.

The Met Office has also said that across the UK some fog can be expected during this morning, then for many it will stay dry with sunny spells. There will be showers at times, mainly in the southwest, with outbreaks of rain and sleet. It will feel cold in Scotland, but it will be milder elsewhere.

Tonight, there will be some clear spells across the country but fog may also develop. In the southwest, it will turn windy and there will be further showers. The snow will turn to rain in Scotland, with further rain also coming across eastern England. It will feel chilly for many, according to the experts.

Despite the weather warning, train operator ScotRail has confirmed on social media that most services will be running throughout the day, with the exception of routes where there are planned engineering works. Services have, however, been affected by the weather on the North West Highland line.

Ferry operator Calmac has also announced a number of delays and cancellations due to the adverse weather. The company advised its passengers to check the status of routes on its website ahead of travelling.

In addition, there are disruptions on trains across the UK, and passengers are urged to check journeys ahead of travel.

This weekend's weather warnings comes after 10cm of snow was measured by the Met Office in Kirkwall, Orkney, on Thursday (February 8), and 9cm was recorded in Bingley, West Yorkshire. A total of 43.2mm of rainfall was measured in Harbertonford, south Devon, almost half the average for the area in February.

Tomorrow (Sunday February 11), forecasters say there will be patchy mist and fog to start. Showers will continue in the southwest and some of these will be heavy and possibly even thundery at times. It will be cloudy for some eastern areas with rain possible.