The billionaire has said the new hire will begin in around six weeks' time - but who could it be?

The Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco, California. Picture: Samantha Laurey/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk has announced that he has hired a new CEO to lead the social media site Twitter. According to the billionaire businessman's tweet, the unnamed woman will take over in about six weeks.

He wrote: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO (chief executive officer) for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” The billionaire did not specify who would be taking over the struggling social media company, and has previously made grand statements that never came to pass.

San Francisco-based Twitter was renamed as X Corp, according to Musk and court filings revealing a merger of the technology companies. Before purchasing the Twitter platform in October for 44 billion US dollars (£35.7 billion), the entrepreneur declared his intentions to transform it into "X, the everything app." Here is everything you need to know about it.

Why is Elon Musk stepping down as CEO?

Musk has stated his position will transition to executive chairman and chief technology officer, with responsibility for managing product, software and sysops - short for "Systems Operations". It comes after a tweet in December, only a few weeks after his takeover, in which Musk said: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

That tweet came after a Twitter vote Musk created and agreed to follow, in which millions of Twitter followers suggested he should resign.

Musk has had a tumultuous start to his journey at the platform, and has admitted that by firing nearly 80% of the platform's 8,000 global employees at the beginning of his tenure there, a significant portion of its functionality was lost.

Additionally, he has coordinated the replacement of legacy "blue ticks," which validated a user's identification, with the more expensive Twitter Blue membership. Celebrities and prominent figures have claimed the change leaves the network vulnerable to fake accounts and misinformation.

Who could the new hire be?

According to two people with knowledge of the situation, Linda Yaccarino, the head of advertising at NBCUniversal, is being considered by Elon Musk for the position of Twitter's CEO.

After the Wall Street Journal reported Yaccarino was in discussions for the position, two sources told the Financial Times that Yaccarino and Musk were in talks. Musk and Yaccarino made a joint appearance at a recent conference in Miami, where they delivered the keynote address: "Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships."

Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 and served as the Chairman of Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing the company's advertising sales and client relationships across all of NBCUniversal's media platforms, including broadcast, cable and digital.

