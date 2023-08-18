Wilko has launched a huge new sale in stores offering up to 50% off hundreds of items including stationary and Christmas essentials. The sale, which has been launched today (August 18) is in addition to the administration sale that is already happening in stores up and down the UK.

The discounts come after the high street retailer collapsed into administration earlier this month, putting 12,000 jobs and 400 stores at risk. However, it has been reported that the chain could be saved as several rescue bids have now been made for the company.

The sale includes items from across all product ranges, including kitchen items, seasonal products and garden furniture. However, some items have bigger discounts than others, with Christmas and Halloween decorations being sold at half price.