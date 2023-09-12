Fifty-two Wilko stores are set to close this week, with the first closures taking place today

Wilkos’ 400 stores will disappear from UK high streets after a rescue deal to save the retailer fell through. According to the GMB Union, all stores will close by early October and it is likely that 12,500 staff will face redundancy.

The family-owned business has been on British high streets for more than 90 years, but fell into administration earlier this year after facing financial difficulties.

A number of bidders including HMV and B&M have expressed interest in the existing stores, but it is understood that no bidders are interested in running shops under the Wilko name.

The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, hoped to keep up to 300 Wilko shops open, but his bid failed as rising costs complicated the deal. However, B&M has said it will take on up to 51 of Wilko’s 400 shops in a deal worth £13m.

According to the BBC the stores will be rebranded as B&M shops, although it is not clear yet whether any jobs will be saved or if Wilko workers will be given preference if they apply for roles at the B&M shops. Other high street retailers including Aldi are encouraging Wilko workers to apply for roles after they announced huge expansion plans last week.

We have rounded-up a list of stores closing this week.

Wilko store closures

Stores to close on Tuesday, September 12

Acton, London

Aldershot, Hampshire

Barking, London

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Brownhills, Walsall

Camberley, Surrey

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth, Cornwall

Harpurhey, Manchester

Irvine, North Ayrshire

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno, Wales

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Morley, Leeds

Nelson, Lancashire

Port Talbot, Wales

Putney, London

Stafford, Staffordshire

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent

Winsford, Cheshire

Stores to close on Thursday September 14

Ashford, Kent

Avonmeads, Bristol

Banbury, Oxfordshire

Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

Basildon, Essex

Belle Vale, Liverpool

Burnley, Lancashire

Clydebank, Glasgow

Cortonwood, Barnsley

Dagenham, Essex

Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Eccles, Greater Manchester

Folkestone, Kent

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Hammersmith, London

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Morriston, Swansea

New Malden, South-west London

North Shields, Tyne and Wear

Queen Street, Cardiff

Rhyl, Wales

Southampton West Quay

St Austell, Cornwall

Stockport, Greater Manchester

Truro, Cornwall

Uttoxeter, Staffordshire

Walsall