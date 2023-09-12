Wilko stores closing List: All 400 Wilko stores to shut by October, GMB Union says
Fifty-two Wilko stores are set to close this week, with the first closures taking place today
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wilkos’ 400 stores will disappear from UK high streets after a rescue deal to save the retailer fell through. According to the GMB Union, all stores will close by early October and it is likely that 12,500 staff will face redundancy.
The family-owned business has been on British high streets for more than 90 years, but fell into administration earlier this year after facing financial difficulties.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A number of bidders including HMV and B&M have expressed interest in the existing stores, but it is understood that no bidders are interested in running shops under the Wilko name.
The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, hoped to keep up to 300 Wilko shops open, but his bid failed as rising costs complicated the deal. However, B&M has said it will take on up to 51 of Wilko’s 400 shops in a deal worth £13m.
According to the BBC the stores will be rebranded as B&M shops, although it is not clear yet whether any jobs will be saved or if Wilko workers will be given preference if they apply for roles at the B&M shops. Other high street retailers including Aldi are encouraging Wilko workers to apply for roles after they announced huge expansion plans last week.
Fifty-two Wilko stores are set to close this week, with the first closures taking place today. We have rounded-up a list of stores closing this week.
Wilko store closures
Stores to close on Tuesday, September 12
Acton, London
Aldershot, Hampshire
Barking, London
Bishop Auckland, County Durham
Bletchley, Milton Keynes
Brownhills, Walsall
Camberley, Surrey
Cardiff Bay Retail Park
Falmouth, Cornwall
Harpurhey, Manchester
Irvine, North Ayrshire
Liverpool Edge Lane
Llandudno, Wales
Lowestoft, Suffolk
Morley, Leeds
Nelson, Lancashire
Port Talbot, Wales
Putney, London
Stafford, Staffordshire
Tunbridge Wells, Kent
Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate
Weston-super-Mare, Somerset
Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent
Winsford, Cheshire
Stores to close on Thursday September 14
Ashford, Kent
Avonmeads, Bristol
Banbury, Oxfordshire
Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria
Basildon, Essex
Belle Vale, Liverpool
Burnley, Lancashire
Clydebank, Glasgow
Cortonwood, Barnsley
Dagenham, Essex
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
Eccles, Greater Manchester
Folkestone, Kent
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
Hammersmith, London
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Morriston, Swansea
New Malden, South-west London
North Shields, Tyne and Wear
Queen Street, Cardiff
Rhyl, Wales
Southampton West Quay
St Austell, Cornwall
Stockport, Greater Manchester
Truro, Cornwall
Uttoxeter, Staffordshire
Walsall
Woking, Surrey