In one shop, you can buy a light bulb with the word love as the filament, tubes full of Millions sweets, and pet bedding. This store, is, of course, Wilko.

Recently, the high street chain has called administrators, and over 12,000 jobs are at risk after it failed to agree on a rescue deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across the UK, Wilko has 400 stores, and its loss will leave big gaps in the high street after weeks of talks with interested parties.

But now the question is - what exactly are we losing?

Wilko currently runs around 400 stores and employs 12,000 workers (Credit: James Manning/PA Wire)

Most of the time, when you walk into the red bannered store, you're greeted with a wave of beauty products lining up a welcome - as well as some interesting and reasonably priced hair care accessories you would not expect (I'm looking at you - gold hair clasp).

Then, all of a sudden (or is this just in my local store), you're thrown into kitchenware with very specific crockery on sale that... well would look nice but does not quite fit in with many kitchen aesthetics. Bowls of muted oranges, yellows and greens sit stacked on shelves, giving off autumnal vibes as the UK mistakes August for winter. This, of course, is seasonal and will not be a permanent fixture.

The maze then breaks off into segments and DIY is next.

Did you know Wilko offers paint in shades of blueberry and lavender? If you were thinking of an impromptu whole house design - this one store has you covered! One aisle is dedicated in finding you the exact shade you want - although sometimes having a common colour is underrated. The next stop is for all your quirky light bulb dreams. Wall lights are currently on sale with 'Hello' to light up the evenings - or if you wanted there are main lights with Love as the filament (but I guess, don't stare for too long?).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shelving and home decorations tempt you to buy "just one thing" as you suddenly feel that maybe your home needs a makeover, with new bedding, new towels and of course, a glow-up in storage. And it is so easy! It's all there - under one roof. The winding maze leads you next to pet care and you forget about the DIY section you've just left to suddenly think - oh maybe keeping a pet rabbit IS sustainable when you can find everything you need in one section (bar the rabbit, of course).

In more surprises, maybe you want a spontaneous movie night? Well - Wilko has you covered with its wide selection of Million Sweets and related snacks that lead elegantly into water and soft drinks to top off your night.

As the front of the store begins to near, you remember all the things Wilko has to offer. In fact, to connect front of the store, there are aisles of healthcare products - think shower gels and well as plasters on sale. The store offers an experience like no other yet offers a graceful momentary lapse in judgement in thinking that you and take on the world and buy half the store in one go.