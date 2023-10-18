AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes slammed for getting topless massage during meeting - and posting photo to LinkedIn
AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes posted a photo to LinkedIn of himself getting a massage during a work meeting.
and live on Freeview channel 276
An airline boss has been slammed as "unprofessional" after receiving a topless massage during a work meeting. Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia, shared a photo of the massage to LinkedIn, accompanied by the caption: "[It] was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting."
The image appears to show Mr Fernandes on a video call on his iPad, but it is unclear how many people attended the meeting - or whether there were others in the room.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Social media users quickly criticised the airline boss' actions, with many describing them as "unprofessional", "inappropriate", "gross", and "disrespectful". One user simply wrote: "Some CEOs need to stay off LinkedIn", while another added: "How many of his employees would be allowed to do that."
A few days later, after the backlash, Mr Fernandes deleted the photo from his profile.
Mr Fernandes was born in Malaysia and moved to the UK when he was young to attend one of the UK's most prestigious private schools, Epsom College. He later went on to study at the London School of Economic, graduating with an accounting degree.
The 59-year-old bought AirAsia from the Malaysian Government in 2001 for less than $1, turning it into a successful low-cost carrier. He also set up the Caterham Formula One team, and used to be the co-owner of west London football club Queens Park Rangers (QPR). According to Forbes, Mr Fernandes is worth $335m (£275m). Although that marks a significant decline since 2014, when he was worth almost double that, at $650m.