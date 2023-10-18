AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes posted a photo to LinkedIn of himself getting a massage during a work meeting.

An airline boss has been slammed as "unprofessional" after receiving a topless massage during a work meeting. Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia, shared a photo of the massage to LinkedIn, accompanied by the caption: "[It] was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting."

The image appears to show Mr Fernandes on a video call on his iPad, but it is unclear how many people attended the meeting - or whether there were others in the room.

Social media users quickly criticised the airline boss' actions, with many describing them as "unprofessional", "inappropriate", "gross", and "disrespectful". One user simply wrote: "Some CEOs need to stay off LinkedIn", while another added: "How many of his employees would be allowed to do that."

Tony Fernandes posted the image of himself getting a massage on LinkedIn - and then deleted it several days later. Credit: Tony Fernandes/LinkedIn

A few days later, after the backlash, Mr Fernandes deleted the photo from his profile.

Mr Fernandes was born in Malaysia and moved to the UK when he was young to attend one of the UK's most prestigious private schools, Epsom College. He later went on to study at the London School of Economic, graduating with an accounting degree.