The conspiracy comes after a police response to an incident on New Year's Day

The conspiracy comes after a police response to an incident on New Year's Day Photo: Getty

Footage from Miami police's response to an incident on New Year's Day appears to show an alien-type creature, sparking conspiracy theorists on social media to claim the 10-foot-tall silhouette walking near cop cars was from another planet.

Around 50 teenagers started a riot outside Bayside Marketplace and caused panic by setting off loud fireworks, and one social media user claimed a 'glowing figure' was walking through smoke during the chaotic scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one clip, what appears to be a large grey figure is seen walking close to an entrance that sent rumours flying among conspiracy theorists. "Miami's Bayside Marketplace video shows something weird: a glowing figure walking through smoke during a wild scene," one user wrote.

However, Miami Police quickly displaced the rumours by revealing the strange figure in the video was actually just a shadow of someone walking. A spokesman said: "'What is seen on this clip is the shadow of someone walking. If you look at the bottom of the shadow, you can see the person. No creature."

The police appeared at the mall in response to a large group of unruly teenagers who were setting off fireworks which led to a public panic roughly five miles from South Beach. Four teenagers were later arrested over the incident.

Social media then erupted as thousands of people described the "Miami Mall Aliens." One user wrote: "10ft Aliens/Creatures (caught on camera?) fired at inside and outside Miami Mall, media silent, cops are covering it up saying kids were fighting with fireworks, yet all these cop cars, & air traffic stopped that night except for black military choppers…and no media coverage."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miami Police Department's Public Information Officer Michael Vega insisted it had nothing to do with extra-terrestrial creatures.