A Ryanair pilot claimed his plane came "within 20 metres" of a UFO when taking off from Stansted Airport

A Ryanair plane came “within 20 metres” of a UFO as the flight was taking off from Stansted Airport, according to a police log. A summary of the incident, obtained from the Essex Police through a Freedom of Information request, revealed that the pilot saw an object which he described as "black" when his Ryanair aircraft was ascending out of Stansted Airport and was a height of 4000ft.

The pilot said that the object passed within 20 metres of the aircraft while the plane was travelling at 230mph and the object was travelling from north to south. The police log said: “They have said that it was possibly a drone but the drone monitoring equipment at the airport has not picked it up”.

The sighting occurred last year but according to EssexLive he was not the only pilot that reported UFO sightings that year. Another report from 2022 was made after three aircraft reported seeing an object “in their vicinity” at the same time.

The report read: "Incident placed on as UFO as three aircraft reported an object was in their vicinity. Inf from tower reporting two planes have reported an object at about 500ft below them as they were coming into land on runway 22, the closest being 20km away. Approach (2-3 miles out) when their tcas [traffic collision avoidance system] alerted them to something at around 500ft. None of the pilots could see anything when they looked."

It comes after a particularly strange sighting in the US 20 years ago went public this year. According to a new report a “floating red square the size of a football field” hovered over a US military base not once, but twice. The 2003 incident was first made public during July’s congressional hearing into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), formerly known as UFOs. Former US Navy fighter pilot lieutenant Ryan Graves gave a sworn testimony and described the event second-hand.