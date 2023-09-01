The site will feature links to reports, transcripts and other resources like aircraft, balloon and satellite tracking sites

The US Defence Department will launch a new website with declassified information about resolved UFO sightings.

The Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) website creation comes amid increased attention on reported sightings.

The website will host photos and videos about the resolved UFO, also known as unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs as they are declassified and approved for public release, the Pentagon said.

The site is a "one-stop shop" for publicly available records about UFOs, and currently includes just a handful of videos, some labelled "unresolved" or "unclassified". It will also feature links to reports, transcripts and other resources like aircraft, balloon and satellite tracking sites.

In the coming months, a tool for members of the public to report UFO sightings will be added as well as a tool allowing current and former US government employees, service members and contractors to "provide reports via a private and secure means", Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder told a news conference.

She said: “The posting of the website is the next step in this process, in terms of ensuring that the public has information and insight into UAPs. And so what you see today is what has been declassified to date.”

"The department is committed to transparency with the American people on AARO’s work on UAPs," Ryder said, adding that the office reviews the facts and, "when possible," declassifies the information to make it publicly available.

At the Congress hearing last month, the whistleblowers spoke about how the US has covered up information about UFOs and claims people have been harmed or injured in the government's efforts to conceal UFO information.

There were also reports that multiple people have been harmed by UFOs and one of the whistleblowers has interviewed individuals who have recovered "nonhuman biologics" from crashed UFOs.

