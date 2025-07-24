A Russian An-24 plane carrying 49 people has crashed with no survivors, according to reports.

The aircraft - which had 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew on board - was flying from the city of Blagoveshchensk on the Russian-Chinese border to the remote town of Tynda, regional governor Vasily Orlov said. There were no survivors, news agency TASS reported, adding an error during landing in poor visibility as a reason for the crash in the eastern part of the Amur region.

Unverified video, shot from a helicopter and posted on social media, appeared to show that the plane had come down in a densely forested area. Burning fuselage of the plane, which was from the Soviet era and was nearly 50 years old, was found by a rescue helicopter, emergency officials said, adding that rescue crews were rushing to the scene.

The Antonov An-24 passenger jet, built in 1976 according to its tail number, and operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, disappeared from radar over the area, local officials said. It was believed to be a few kilometres away from its destination when it lost contact, the SHOT news agency reported.

Debris from the plane was found on a hill around 15 km (10 miles) from Tynda, the Interfax news agency said, quoting emergency officials. Yuliya Petina, an emergency services official, wrote on Telegram: "During the search operation, a Mi-8 helicopter belonging to Rossaviatsiya discovered the fuselage of the aircraft, which was on fire.

"Rescuers continue to make their way to the scene of the accident". An investigation has been launched, authorities said.