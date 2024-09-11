Anil Arora: Father of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora jumps to death from apartment building in Mumbai
Anil Arora, the father of Malaika Arora, who is known for her role in Kaante, took his own life in a tragic incident that took place around 9am (local time) in Bandra, Mumbai, according to police reports.
Following the news, the actor's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, along with senior police officers, arrived at her residence. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is currently underway.
Malaika’s parents divorced when she was 11, after which she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister, Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil, was a Punjabi who worked for the Indian Merchant Navy.
In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, IANS, Malaika reflected on her parents' divorce. She said: "Even though my childhood was wonderful, it was not easy and was tumultuous." She added: "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.