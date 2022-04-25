The Scots College Pipe band performs during an ANZAC Day ceremony ahead of the round seven NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the St George Illawarra Dragons at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on April 25, 2021, in Sydney, Australia.

Today, 25 April, marks Anzac Day - a day of remembrance for New Zealand and Australia.

Across both countries, commemorative services and acts of remembrance will be taking place throughout the day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know about Anzac Day from the Gallipoli Campaign to what the word Anzac actually stands for...

What is Anzac Day?

Anzac Day is a broad day of remembrance commemorating all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in conflicts, wars and peacekeeping operations, recognising their sacrifices and suffering.

Observed on 25 April annually, the date was originally chosen to honour those Australians and New Zealanders who served in the Gallipoli Campaign, their first engagement in the First World War.

‘Anzac’ stands for the ‘Australian and New Zealand Army Corps’ who served in the Gallipoli Campaign.

What was the Gallipoli Campaign?

The Gallipoli Campaign was an attempt by the Allies to allow their ships to pass through the Turkish Dardanelles Strait, capture Constantinople (now Istanbul) and knock Ottomon Turkey out of the First World War.

Separate landings were made by the Anzacs, British and French troops on 25 April 1915, though they were quickly contained by Ottomon troops, rendering the Allies unable to advance further.

Mirroring trench warfare on the western front, trench fighting quickly broke out, with heavy losses suffered on both sides.

The hot summer weather also made conditions particularly unbearable, causing mass sickness and rendering food inedible fast.

In spite of fresh attempts at attack by the Allies, the campaign ultimately failed and troops were forced to evacuate.

How is the day being marked in New Zealand and Australia?

Usually at dawn each year, people in Australia and New Zealand honour their fallen servicemen and women with a service.

The Covid pandemic forced the cancellation of commemorative services in New Zealand in 2020.

In 2021, however, people were permitted to gather once again to remember the fallen, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attending and speaking at New Zealand’s largest service at the Auckland War Museum Memorial in Auckland Domain.

Similarly, Australians were once again permitted to gather for Anzac Day, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison reflecting on “another chapter coming to a close” as Australia prepares to withdraw its final troops from Afghanistan.

“This Anzac Day another chapter in our history is coming to a close, with the announcement last week of our departure and that of our great friend and ally the United States from Afghanistan,” Morrison said.

Will the day be marked in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, Anzac Day commemorative services usually mirror those in New Zealand and Australia.

In 2021, however, celebrations were largely cancelled due to the Covid outbreak, with representatives from various countries laying wreaths in smaller ceremonies.

Some online services have also been held to commemorate the day.