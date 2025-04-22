Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Identical twins from Australia have gone viral after a video of them speaking about an alleged armed carjacking shows them speaking in unison.

They recounted the terrifying moment their mother came face-to-face with an alleged gunman in a TV interview where they give an identical, word-for-word explanation at the exact same time. The alleged gunman is alleged to have caused a crash on the Bruce Highway in Queensland that killed a woman, then shot a Good Samaritan in the arm while on a carjacking spree as he fled the crash scene.

Twins Bridgette and Paula Powers witnessed the incident and gave their testimonies live on air. They answered a journalist's questions in unison, and the video has now gone viral on social media.

Their interview has made headlines around the world, with US media and politics news website Mediaite describing their perfectly in unison recount as 'surreal'. One user on X wrote: “How amazing! They are in sync to the extent that they even use the same mannerisms at the same time as using the same words. Absolutely brilliant.“ Other users shared how the twins are already well-known.

One user said: “These two ladies are very well known in Australia, they rescue injured animals and nurse them back to health, wonderful human beings”. Bridgette and Paula previously caught the attention of media after it was revealed they have their own language and wear matching clothes every day.

As children, the twins were taken under the wing of late wildlife warrior Steve Irwin. They now run a rescue sanctuary for seabirds.

The Powers twins are the founders and managers of Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue, a nonprofit organization that has saved the lives of 187 species of wildlife. Over the last 16 years, the facility has cared for thousands of sick, injured, and displaced birds, including kookaburras, Australasian darters, and egrets.