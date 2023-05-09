The Dame Edna star died in hospital surrounded by his family in April at the age of 89

Less than a month after his death shook the entertainment world to its core, state funeral details for Barry Humphries have been confirmed. The Australian - best known for his comedy characters such as Dame Edna and Sir Les Patterson - died at the age of 89 in April.

The comedian was first admitted to a hospital in Sydney with "serious health problems" following complications from a recent hip replacement surgery. He later died surrounded by his family at approximately 7pm AEST on Saturday, 22 April.

A statement from his family explained: "He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit. With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

"His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.​

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives. The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

After hundreds and thousands of Barry's fans and peers came out with an outpouring of support and commiserations, many questioned when and where the Dame Edna star's funeral would be.

It has already been confirmed that close friend and artist Tim Storrier had hosted a private and intimate ceremony in the NSW Southern Highlands in late-April. It was understood to be a "small affair" that was attended by "just family and close friends" which included Humphries' two sons, Oscar and Rupert, as well as his daughters, Emily and Tessa, brother Christopher and sister in the Here is everything that is known so far.

Where and when is Barry Humphries state funeral?

Dame Edna star Barry Humphries died at the age of 89 in April - Credit: Getty

Barry Humphries' life will be celebrated with a state funeral that will be held in Sydney. Even though he was born and raised in Melbourne and regularly traveled to and from London, Dame Edna often worked in Sydney and spent the final years of his life there.

It was initially confirmed by prime minister Anthony Albanese that there would be a joint state funeral that would be co-hosted by the Victorian and New South Wales (NSW) governments, as well as the Commonwealth. But it has since been revealed that Humphries' family ultimately decided to decline the state service and instead opted for the offer from Sydney.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said: "The family decided to have it in Sydney. That’s ultimately their call. There could be multiple opinions within that family, but that’s a matter for them and we should respect their privacy.”

Further details surrounding the Sydney service are still be finalised and will be shared when made officials. Therefore there is currently no exact date at the time of writing.