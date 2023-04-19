As well as Dame Edna, Humphries is also known for characters like Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone

TV star Barry Humphries, perhaps better known as the purple haired Dame Edna, is in hospital in Australia for treatment for complications after suffering a fall earlier this year and having a hip replacement.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in March, Humphries said he had been in “agony” after the incident. Humphries conducted the interview from a rehabilitation facility where he was undergoing “very painful” sessions with a physiotherapist.

Is Barry Humphries in hospital?

At the end of March, Humphries talked to the Sydney Morning Herald about his fall which had occurred the month before, resulting in a hip replacement.

He said: “It was the most ridiculous thing, like all domestic incidents are. I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went.”

He continued: “I have to get back on my feet… I’m going back on tour later this year. The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip… you can call me “Bionic Bazza”. I sit a lot in the show, and there’s a bit of pacing… I don’t think it’s going to be a problem, but I do have to get on with my physio.”

Some reports have stated that Humphries has been readmitted to hospital for treatment as a result of his fall - however specific details of his hospitalisation have differed.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Humphries answered a call from the outlet before friends and family took the phone from him. Humphries' wife, Lizzie Spender, was quoted as saying “he’s fine”.

A friend of Humphries also added: “He’s with doctors at the moment.”

Barry Humphries attends a Gala performance of "Cinderella" to support The Malala Fund on November 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

A statement from Humphries’ family said: “Barry Humphries is currently in hospital receiving treatment for health issues. Barry would like to thank everybody for the support and good wishes he has received but would like more and more. He would also like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at St Vincent’s Hospital.”

The Sydney Morning Herald added that “a source close to the family said Humphries has been in hospital for the past few weeks”.

Reporter Peter Ford, on the other hand, told Australian breakfast show Sunrise that Humphries’ health had allegedly “worsened in the last week”.

Ford said: “Barry won't give up easily. Barry has something marked on his calendar, and that is to say he'll be back on stage before the end of this year...

"Things are tough and all we can do at this point in time is to basically give a big shout out to Barry Humphries and say, “Australia loves you and we will always be grateful for everything you have given us”. And I reckon Barry has a fighting spirit and he's not going to give up easily."

He also tweeted: “At this moment, Barry is [in] a serious condition but being kept comfortable. He’s surrounded by his family.”

Who is Barry Humphries?

Humphries is an Australian comedian, actor, writer and satirist best known for his alter egos Dame Edna Everage, Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone.

Dame Edna Everage hosts high tea ahead of her My Gorgeous Life national tour on September 11, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

He was born on 17 February 1934 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and after leaving university he joined the Melbourne Theatre Company. It was then that he created what was essentially the first draft of what would become one of his best known characters - Edna Everage.