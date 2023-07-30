A bear lounging casually on the side of the pool during a summer heatwave in southern California. It's like something out of a comedy sketch - but it's no joke.

Burbank Police, responding to a call from a member of the public, found the unexpected visitor taking a refreshing dip before climbing over a wall and heading for a tree.

Officers released a video of the animal, in the neighbourhood around 10 miles (16km) north of Los Angeles, near the Verdugo Mountains.

Homeowners are now being warned by police to avoid bears and to keep all rubbish and food locked up to discourage the animals from approaching their properties.