Cooling off: Bear spotted relaxing in a jacuzzi during Southern California heatwave

Burbank police found a bear taking a dip in a backyard jacuzzi as Southern California swelters in a heatwave

Hiyah Zaidi
By Hiyah Zaidi
2 minutes ago

A bear lounging casually on the side of the pool during a summer heatwave in southern California. It's like something out of a comedy sketch - but it's no joke.

Burbank Police, responding to a call from a member of the public, found the unexpected visitor taking a refreshing dip before climbing over a wall and heading for a tree.

Officers released a video of the animal, in the neighbourhood around 10 miles (16km) north of Los Angeles, near the Verdugo Mountains.

Homeowners are now being warned by police to avoid bears and to keep all rubbish and food locked up to discourage the animals from approaching their properties.

Extreme heat has hit parts of the US with temperatures breaking records across states. However, there are signs the scorching weather is beginning to abate, with chances of cooling monsoon thunderstorms.

