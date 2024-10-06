Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A body has been founded amid a search for a British man who went missing from a Turkish holiday resort last month.

Ben Crook, from Abertridwr near Caerphilly, was last seen at the Seven City Hotel in Antalya on September 25. His family launched a missing persons appeal after he failed to be seen after this point.

His family said that at the time he was last seen he was wearing a black Versace shirt, black shorts, and white Nike trainers with a blue tick.

According to a relative of Mr Crook, a body has now been found following an extensive search for the Welshman led by Turkish authorities. Police believe that the body is that of Mr Crook.

Ben Crook went missing from the Seven City Hotel in Antalya, Turkey. | Google Maps

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey and we are in contact with the local authorities.”