Due to escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iran’s missile attack on Israel, holidaymakers heading to Turkey are questioning whether it is safe to fly to the destination.

The missile attack took place on Tuesday 1 October by Iran. There’s also tension due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has triggered protests and demonstrations in Ankara and Istanbul.

More recently, as fighting between Israel and the Lebanese political party and armed group Hezbollah has escalated, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been vocal in his condemnation of Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, and said in July that Turkey might intervene in Israel to help Palestinians. There have been no signs of Turkey being directly impacted by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, or fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

However, relations between Israel and Turkey have declined and trade between the two countries has stopped completely. There have also been protests outside diplomatic missions in Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities, according to the UK Foreign Office. It is advised that you should avoid all demonstrations and leave the area if one develops.

Currently, most regions in Turkey are safe to travel to. However, the Foreign Office currently advises against all travel to within 10km of the border with Syria, and all but essential travel to the Sirnak and Hakkari provinces. This advice has not changed in light of the escalating tensions in the region.

The Foreign Office also considers the threat of terrorism to be very high in the country and says that political protests and demonstrations have become violent. It advises Brits to stay vigilant and follow the latest travel advice as well as those issued by authorities on the ground.

The Foreign Office says that most terrorist attacks in Turkey have taken place in southeast Turkey, Ankara and Istanbul. However, it is not advising against travel to these regions.