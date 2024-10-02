Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Dubai, a popular holiday destination.

Britons holidaying in the UAE have been issued a fresh warning as external tensions could put them at risk. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) provided essential information on the conflict affecting Lebanon.

The FCDO told Britons: "Ongoing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon could escalate quickly and pose risks for the wider region. Monitor this travel advice and other media as the situation is changing fast. Follow and contact FCDO travel on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can also get email notifications when this travel advice is updated."

Tourists visiting the UAE are advised to read the FCDO's up-to-date information before their trip, including the latest warnings and insurance, entry requirements, safety and security, health and getting help. The Foreign Office is not currently advising against travel to Dubai, rather it is warning about the tensions ongoing in Lebanon that could pose a risk in the destination at the moment. Therefore, it is still safe to fly to Dubai - Brits are simply being warned about the conflict affecting Lebanon.

If the advice updates to advising against all travel, tour operators will issue full refunds for anyone with holidays booked. If you cancel a trip yourself without a travel warning in place, you are unlikely to get any money back.

Airlines have already been forced to divert their routes to avoid flying over the Middle East. Both British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are now flying over Egypt to avoid flying over Israel.