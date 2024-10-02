Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emirates has cancelled several flights to major airports amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The airline has cancelled flights due to take off on Tuesday October 2 and Wednesday October 3 from Dubai International Airport (DXB) “due to regional unrest”. Those travelling have been urged to check the status of their flights on the airline’s website throughout the day with four planned routes experiencing major disruption.

Among the disruption is the cancellation of the EK31/EK32 Dubai to London Heathrow to Dubai route, which was due to take off at 11.25am. The EK837/838 Dubai to Bahrain route, the EK855/86 Dubai to Kuwait route and the EK66/867 Dubai to Muscat route have all also been cancelled.

Emirates flights between Dubai and Beirut continue to be cancelled until Tuesday October 8. All flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran) and Jordan (Amman) will be cancelled on Wednesday October 2 and Thursday October 3.

Emirates has cancelled several flights to major airports amid the conflict in the Middle East. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Other flights to London, Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat have not been affected but those who have travel plans should check online before they go to the airport just in case. Any Emirates customers impacted by the disruption have been urged to contact their booking agents or contact the airline directly to arrange alternative travel options.

On the Emirates website, the airline has said that they will continue to monitor the situation. The statement said: “Customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport should check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information regarding their flights. We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments.“

It comes after Iran launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel late last night (Monday 1 October) in a major escalation, with Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to retaliate. Grant Shapps told Sky News it was "difficult to imagine Israel not responding" to the attack by Iran, "a country that wants to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth". How Iran responds to Israel's retaliation is also "very worrying", he added.