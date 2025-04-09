Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has died after falling from a roller coaster ride, just months after she got engaged to her boyfriend.

A bride-to-be has died after she fell from a roller coaster ride. Priyanka went on a "swing" ride which, according to local sources, "malfunctioned" causing her to fall from a "significant height" on April 3.

The 24-year-old sales manager was at Fun and Food Village near the Kapashera border, in Delhi, India, with her fiancé, Nikhil. "During the roller-coaster ride, when the swing reached its peak, the stand broke, and Priyanka fell straight down," according to a police spokesperson.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, Priyanka died. According to the police report, she suffered an ENT bleed, a wound on the right thigh, a puncture wound on the left leg, and multiple abrasions on the left knee and right wrist.

Priyanka, who died after falling from a roller coaster, with fiancé Nikhil | Tahir Ibn Manzoor / SWNS

Following the incident, Nikhil informed the authorities and Priyanka's family, and an investigation was launched. Priyanka's brother Mohit has raised concerns about the safety measures at the water park, alleging negligence.

"After Priyanka fell, she was taken to the hospital late, due to which she lost her life," Mohit said. Along with criticising the delayed response in getting Priyanka to the hospital, he also questioned why the "faulty" ride was operational.

A section of the park - including the swing rollercoaster - has been shut for repairs, a local source said. "Why were the amusement park swings opened if they needed to be repaired? They [the park authorities] are playing with people's lives in this situation," Mohat said.

The tragedy comes just months after Priyanka and Nikhil were engaged, in February 2025.

The park has not responded to a request for comment.