World's highest and longest wing coaster opens in U.S

The world’s tallest and longest launched wing rollercoaster is set to open in the U.S this week.

Rapterra, which is 3,086 feet long and 145 feet high, accelerates from 0 to 65 mph in just four seconds before experiencing a series of aerial manoeuvres inspired by the mythical "jungle hawk” - a legendary bird known for its agility, speed, and graceful flight.

Its layout includes eight dramatic elements that are said to be designed for maximum thrill. Riders start with a 145-foot overbanked turn high before entering the ride's first inversion, the dive loop, which plunges sharply downward.

The coaster then transitions through a sideways "wing slide", delivering a unique sliding sensation exclusive to rides of its kind.

Riders then spin rapidly through a tight corkscrew-style "flat spin", experience weightlessness on an airtime hill, and finally twist through a full 360-degree "raptor roll" completing the adrenaline-packed ride.

The record-breaking ride marks the start of Kings Dominion amusement park’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The park, in Doswell, Virginia, U.S, has planned a year of special events to mark the milestone.

Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion, said: "Rapterra is the perfect centrepiece for our 50th anniversary, delivering an exhilarating experience to a brand-new generation of guests."

A wing rollercoaster is a type of ride where passengers sit in pairs suspended on either side of the track, leaving nothing above or below them, creating the sensation of flying.

Rapterra will open to the public on March 29. Season passholders will have the chance to preview the coaster on March 28 from 5 pm to 10 pm. Following its official launch, the park will remain open daily through April 6 for spring break.

Kings Dominion, owned by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, covers 400 acres near Doswell, Virginia, offering more than 60 rides, including 13 rollercoasters and a 20-acre water park.

Six Flags operates 27 amusement parks and 15 water parks across North America.

Story by Anthony Harvison (Belters News)

Photos: Kings Dominion