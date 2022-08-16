The boy was staying with his family at Liberty Lara resort for a wedding

The boy was staying with family at the Liberty Lara beach hotel near Antalya (Photo: Google)

A British teenager has died while on holiday at a hotel resort in Turkey.

The 14-year-old boy reportedly got into difficulty while swimming with his aunt in the hotel pool during a stay at the five-star Liberty Lara beach hotel near Antalya on Sunday afternoon (14 August).

A hotel guest told The Sun that the boy was dragged unconscious from the pool by a barman and was given CPR before being taken to hospital.

The family were staying at the hotel for a wedding, according to the newspaper.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British boy who has died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The Liberty Lara hotel is located on the southern coast of Turkey and has several swimming pools, including one with a water slide.

The hotel confirmed that a young guest had died while swimming with his aunt in the resort’s main pool, adding that “lifeguards were on the scene within 30 seconds”.

Autopsy to be carried out

Police have viewed CCTV footage of the swimming pool and the hotel has said an autopsy will be carried out.

A spokesperson for the resort told The Sun: “It is with a heavy heart that one of our young guests sadly passed away yesterday while swimming with his aunt in our main pool.

“At this moment in time, our prayers and thoughts go out to the family and loved ones who are currently residing in our hotel.

“The sad, tragic loss of a young life is both devastating and shattering for the family, close relatives and loved ones.

“Out of respect for the family, we would like to refrain from making any comment about the incident until we receive the outcome of the autopsy.”

The spokesperson added: “There are CCTV cameras located around the pool area which have been viewed by both the Liberty Lara management and the local police. Lifeguards were on the scene within 30 seconds.