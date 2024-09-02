British tourist, 34, allegedly raped in Paris after being 'lured to house by stranger'
The 34-year-old tourist had been spending time in the French capital with friends on the night of the alleged incident, according to The Sun. The group had dined in the city before heading to a nightclub.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, at around 4am, the woman went to a shisha bar with a stranger she had met earlier in the evening. She said that the stranger then took her to a house, where she woke up in a room covered in mattresses on the floor the next morning.
Her friends alerted cops to report her missing after she failed to return back at the hotel. Officers found the 34-year-old inside the house after geolocating her phone.
