tributes have been paid to a “beautiful” teenage girl who has died after being involved in a horror motorway crash.

Sarah Cain, 16, suffered serious injuries after being involved in a multi-vehicle between junction 41 and junction 40 on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire. The crash took place on Thursday, August 29 at around 12.35pm.

The collision initially involved a Citroen C5 and a Kia Niro, with the two vehicles crossing lanes and the Kia, which was carrying Sarah as a passenger, collided with a Subaru Outback towing a caravan.

Sarah, from Hartlepool, was transferred to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics, with two other also transported for further care. She passed away in hospital on Saturday, August 31. The two other victims remain in hospital with serious injuries.

16-year-old Sarah Cain died after being injured in a horror crash in West Yorkshire. | West Yorkshire Police

Her family have released a statement via West Yorkshire Police which read: “We as a family are devastated by the death of our beautiful Sarah. She is and always will be irreplaceable. We ask for privacy at this time to grieve her loss.”

A man, who was driving the Citroen C5, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail.

DS Firth of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “ A number of investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young teenage girl now losing her life. Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, and we also continue to appeal for information.

“Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision is asked to come forward and speak to the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 01924 293047 or call 101 and quote 13240470845. Information can also be given online.”