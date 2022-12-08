The US has been trying to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from her prison sentence in Russia for months

Russia has freed basketball star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap, with the US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, US officials say. The Biden administration had been trying for months to negotiate the release of the WNBA star, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow.

Last month Griner began serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said. She was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometres (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her sentence.

The all-star centre with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medallist was detained in February when customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but said she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defence team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

The deal, the second such exchange in eight months with Russia, has procured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad. Biden’s authorisation to release a Russian criminal once nicknamed “the Merchant of Death” underscored the escalating pressure his administration faced to get Griner home, particularly after the recent resolution of her criminal case and her subsequent transfer to a penal colony.

What’s been said about Griner’s release?

Griner landed in the UAE earlier today and will fly to a medical facility in San Antonio. US President Joe Biden said in a televised address that Griner is “safe” and “on her way home”. He said: “This is a day we worked towards for a long time and we never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations.”

Biden went on to say: “These past few months have been hell for Brittney.” He added that Brittney was in “good spirits” and was “relieved” to be headed home.

The US had also been trying to negotiate the release of another American jailed in Russia, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan. Biden said he “guaranteed” they would keep negotiating for his release.

Griner’s wife Cherelle said she had “sincere gratitude” for Biden and the administration. She said: “BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul whose family is in our hearts today. as we celebrate BG being home”

Who is Paul Whelan?

Whelan has been held in Russia since December 2018 and was convicted in June 2020 on espionage charges that the U.S. government says were manufactured.The US government also classified him as wrongfully detained. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison. On Thursday, Mr Biden said the US has “not forgotten about” him and will “never give up” trying to secure his release. Whelan’s brother David said in a statement he is “so glad” for Griner’s release but also disappointed for his family.

He credited the White House with giving the Whelan family advance notice and said he did not fault officials for making the deal. “The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms Griner home and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen,” he said.

Who is Viktor Bout?

In releasing Bout, the US freed a former Soviet army lieutenant colonel once described by the Justice Department as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers.

Bout, whose exploits inspired a Hollywood movie, was serving a 25-year sentence on charges that he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons US officials said were to be used against Americans.

