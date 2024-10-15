Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old Cambodian princess is rumoured to be heading to South Korea to become a K-Pop star.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenna Norodom has reportedly signed with K’ve Entertainment, a South Korean entertainment agency that has been based in Cambodia since 2022.

She is a member of the Cambodian royal family and is the grandniece of King Norodom Sihamoni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mother is Princess Norodom Bophary and her great-grandfather was the former King, Norodom Sihanouk, who died in 2012.

Cambodias 12-year-old princess Jenna Norodom poses in undated photo. She is reportedly going to South Korea to train as K-pop idol. (@jnnanrdm, NX/NF) | @jnnanrdm, NX/NF

Local media reports say that Princess Jenna gave an interview in 2023 to Korean news channel YTN, saying that she loves K-pop songs and choreographies.

The self-styled “K-pop evangelist” said she wanted to go to South Korea, with K'Ve Entertainment boss Na Yoon-jung confirming that the princess had attended one of their events.

Na Yoon-jung said that the princess, who is half-French and was born in Paris in 2012 – the same year iconic Korean singer Psy hit the charts with Gangnam Style – had "a lot of potential” and “talents”, adding that she was a quick study.