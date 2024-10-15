Cambodian princess Jenna Norodom, 12, moves to South Korea to become K-Pop star

By Joseph Golder
15th Oct 2024, 7:33am
A 12-year-old Cambodian princess is rumoured to be heading to South Korea to become a K-Pop star.

Jenna Norodom has reportedly signed with K’ve Entertainment, a South Korean entertainment agency that has been based in Cambodia since 2022.

She is a member of the Cambodian royal family and is the grandniece of King Norodom Sihamoni.

Her mother is Princess Norodom Bophary and her great-grandfather was the former King, Norodom Sihanouk, who died in 2012.

Cambodias 12-year-old princess Jenna Norodom poses in undated photo. She is reportedly going to South Korea to train as K-pop idol. (@jnnanrdm, NX/NF)Cambodias 12-year-old princess Jenna Norodom poses in undated photo. She is reportedly going to South Korea to train as K-pop idol. (@jnnanrdm, NX/NF)
Cambodias 12-year-old princess Jenna Norodom poses in undated photo. She is reportedly going to South Korea to train as K-pop idol. (@jnnanrdm, NX/NF)

Local media reports say that Princess Jenna gave an interview in 2023 to Korean news channel YTN, saying that she loves K-pop songs and choreographies.

The self-styled “K-pop evangelist” said she wanted to go to South Korea, with K'Ve Entertainment boss Na Yoon-jung confirming that the princess had attended one of their events.

Na Yoon-jung said that the princess, who is half-French and was born in Paris in 2012 – the same year iconic Korean singer Psy hit the charts with Gangnam Style – had "a lot of potential” and “talents”, adding that she was a quick study.

