Cambodian princess Jenna Norodom, 12, moves to South Korea to become K-Pop star
Jenna Norodom has reportedly signed with K’ve Entertainment, a South Korean entertainment agency that has been based in Cambodia since 2022.
She is a member of the Cambodian royal family and is the grandniece of King Norodom Sihamoni.
Her mother is Princess Norodom Bophary and her great-grandfather was the former King, Norodom Sihanouk, who died in 2012.
Local media reports say that Princess Jenna gave an interview in 2023 to Korean news channel YTN, saying that she loves K-pop songs and choreographies.
The self-styled “K-pop evangelist” said she wanted to go to South Korea, with K'Ve Entertainment boss Na Yoon-jung confirming that the princess had attended one of their events.
Na Yoon-jung said that the princess, who is half-French and was born in Paris in 2012 – the same year iconic Korean singer Psy hit the charts with Gangnam Style – had "a lot of potential” and “talents”, adding that she was a quick study.
