The Old Stock Exchange, which is one of the Danish capital’s oldest buildings, was engulfed in flames this morning as emergency services rushed to the scene. Locals spotted thick smoke billowing into the sky as the historic spire that stretches into the Danish skyline collapsed due to the fire.

People were seen rescuing valuable works of art from the building, with images of this circulating on social media. Jakob Engle-Schmidt, the Danish culture minister, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “How touching it is to experience how the employees at Børsen [stock exchange], good people from the emergency services and passing Copenhageners collaborate to save art treasures and iconic images from the burning building.” Located next to the parliament building in Copenhagen, the Old Stock Exchange dates back to 1625 and is often used for grand events such as galas, conferences and events but it is not open to the public. Renovations had been underway on the 56m-high spire at the time the fire broke out.