Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multiple people attending a church service in Sydney have been stabbed, according to local media reports - just days after a fatal knife attack at a city shopping centre.

Footage posted to social media showed Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being attacked by what appeared to be a knifeman. In the video, the attacker was seen walking towards his alter as he addressed the congregation. He also reportedly stabbed those attending the service, however police said that injuries sustained in the attack were not life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from New South Wales Police read: "A police operation is underway in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended a location on Welcome Street, Wakeley following reports a number of people were stabbed. Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries."

It comes only two days after the shocking incident at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in which six people, five women and a man, were killed in a knife attack orchestrated by 40-year-old Joel Cauchi. Cauchi was shot and killed by police and the incident at the busy shopping centre.