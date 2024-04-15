Sydney stabbing: bishop and worshippers are attacked at church service - days after tragic shopping centre incident
Multiple people attending a church service in Sydney have been stabbed, according to local media reports - just days after a fatal knife attack at a city shopping centre.
Footage posted to social media showed Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being attacked by what appeared to be a knifeman. In the video, the attacker was seen walking towards his alter as he addressed the congregation. He also reportedly stabbed those attending the service, however police said that injuries sustained in the attack were not life-threatening.
A statement from New South Wales Police read: "A police operation is underway in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended a location on Welcome Street, Wakeley following reports a number of people were stabbed. Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries."
It comes only two days after the shocking incident at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in which six people, five women and a man, were killed in a knife attack orchestrated by 40-year-old Joel Cauchi. Cauchi was shot and killed by police and the incident at the busy shopping centre.
Police say at the moment there is not a known connection between the two incidents. The force added that it is not currently known what weapon the attacker used to carry out the attack, and have requested the community to avoid the local area.
